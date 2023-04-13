BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after SVB Securities raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $15.58. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 112,369 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBIO. Bank of America upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $672,050.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $857,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,656.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $672,050.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,502,170 over the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 625.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 113,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 97,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

