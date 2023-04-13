Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $622.63. 191,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,424. The company has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

