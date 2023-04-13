Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Target Price at $38.50

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.
A number of analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.78) to €21.00 ($22.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
