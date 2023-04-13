Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) PT at GBX 851

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 851 ($10.54).

STAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.29) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.29) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.91) to GBX 1,000 ($12.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

STAN stock opened at GBX 614.80 ($7.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 907.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 692.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 636.95. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 478.60 ($5.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.90).

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,205.88%.

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.70), for a total value of £103,911.93 ($128,683.50). In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 23,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.68), for a total transaction of £165,723.41 ($205,230.23). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.70), for a total transaction of £103,911.93 ($128,683.50). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,239 shares of company stock worth $38,364,700. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

