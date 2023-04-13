Brokers Issue Forecasts for Accenture plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Accenture in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.34 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

ACN stock opened at $282.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.58. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.32. The company has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 9.0% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

