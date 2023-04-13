Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Aaron’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

AAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

AAN stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently -263.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

