Brokers Offer Predictions for Chord Energy Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $5.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.21. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $23.51 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $187.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $181.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.80.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 50.90%.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,456,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $656,227.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,805,153.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,101. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

