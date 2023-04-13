Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is HWG Holdings LP’s 8th Largest Position

HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Brown & Brown accounts for about 2.7% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brown & Brown Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

BRO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.52. 164,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $72.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

