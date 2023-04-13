BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Acquired by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,961 shares during the quarter. BRP Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BRP Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,352,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,033,000 after acquiring an additional 184,814 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in BRP Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 169,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BRP Group by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 114,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BRP Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 94,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP Group stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $26.04. 23,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $246.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.16 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair downgraded BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

