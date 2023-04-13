Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMBL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Price Performance

Bumble stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

Institutional Trading of Bumble

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 50.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 32.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.