Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,955.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,955.83 ($36.60).

BNZL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($37.89) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($34.06) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.67) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($40.25) to GBX 3,375 ($41.80) in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 3,103.31 ($38.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,187.23, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,542 ($31.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,249 ($40.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,019.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,933.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45.40 ($0.56) per share. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,468.09%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($36.98), for a total transaction of £389,553.56 ($482,419.27). In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.18), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($182,499.29). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($36.98), for a total value of £389,553.56 ($482,419.27). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,898 shares of company stock valued at $249,954,592. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

