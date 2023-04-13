Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.46% from the company’s current price.

Burford Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BUR stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.