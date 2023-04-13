Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 478,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,762,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,071.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 159,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,002,000. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BFST shares. TheStreet cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BFST stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.42. 11,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $25.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 769,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,630,552.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

