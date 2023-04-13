Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading Up 6.2%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) shares were up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 382,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,764,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $570.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $71,921.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,113,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,404 shares of company stock worth $91,917. Insiders own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 52.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,840,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Butterfly Network by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,059,000 after buying an additional 244,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Butterfly Network by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,727,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after buying an additional 237,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Butterfly Network by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 140,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

