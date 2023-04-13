BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Shares Up 2.6%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 56,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 182,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BuzzFeed stock. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,274 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in BuzzFeed were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It also provides cross-platform network such as BuzzFeed Originals, which creates articles, lists, quizzes, and videos; BuzzFeed Media, comprises a portfolio of identity-driven lifestyle brands that includes Nifty, Goodful, As/Is, and Tasty; BuzzFeed Studios, that produces original content across broadcast, cable, film, and digital platforms; BuzzFeed News, which includes reporting and investigative journalism; and BuzzFeed Commerce, which develops social commerce products and experiences, licensing, and other strategic partnerships.

