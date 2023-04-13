Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.95

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.95 and traded as high as $6.03. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 181,629 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
