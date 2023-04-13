Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.95

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.95 and traded as high as $6.03. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 181,629 shares traded.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.