Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Raised by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 2.3% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 69.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 116.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

CP traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $77.26. 365,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

