Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 15 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,547.25 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,677.18. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,512.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,167.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.12.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,998 shares of company stock worth $7,046,550 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

