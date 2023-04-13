Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Insider Activity at Corteva

Corteva Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Recommended Stories

