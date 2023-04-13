Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,010 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 597,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,446,000 after acquiring an additional 44,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 248,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,703 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,148 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $205.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $53.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

