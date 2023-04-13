Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 432 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ASML by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $666.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $698.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.80. The company has a market capitalization of $262.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

