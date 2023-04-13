Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,622 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

