Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 281.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 70,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Trustees of the Smith College increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustees of the Smith College now owns 136,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.21.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

