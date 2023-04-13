Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $478.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $525.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.64, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.64 and a 200 day moving average of $414.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.