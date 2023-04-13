Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 7,612 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,541,000 after acquiring an additional 132,504 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 3.4% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,868,000 after acquiring an additional 162,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Block by 59.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 299.9% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,243 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,599.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,599.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $22,980,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.58.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
