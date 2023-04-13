Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 185.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGCP. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,868,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,157,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,083,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,942.5% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 513,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 108.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 488,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 254,616 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGCP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.90. 108,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,089. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

