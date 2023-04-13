Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $2,024,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $214.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The company has a market capitalization of $554.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

