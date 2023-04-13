Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $182,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,216 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,856,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SOXL stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.