Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,273,000 after acquiring an additional 672,414 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after purchasing an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,901,000 after purchasing an additional 626,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.08.

HOLX opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

