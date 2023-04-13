Capital Investment Counsel Inc Invests $215,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:COP opened at $107.53 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average is $114.68.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

