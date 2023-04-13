Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $5.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.58 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $145.01 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

