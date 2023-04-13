Capital One Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $997.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%.

Range Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

NYSE:RRC opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 72.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 146.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,537 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,166,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,601,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after acquiring an additional 802,239 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.