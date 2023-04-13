Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.03

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.03 and traded as high as C$6.16. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$6.14, with a volume of 1,296,438 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CS shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Capstone Copper from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.11.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.04.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.