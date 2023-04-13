Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $121.78

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$121.78 and traded as low as C$104.90. Cargojet shares last traded at C$109.47, with a volume of 71,262 shares trading hands.

CJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$147.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark lowered Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$175.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Laurentian set a C$123.00 price target on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$161.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.22%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

