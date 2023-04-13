CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

About CarMax

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 654.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

