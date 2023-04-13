CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.
CarMax Price Performance
CarMax stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarMax (KMX)
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.