CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KMX. Argus cut shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.90. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

