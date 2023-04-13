Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,035. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

