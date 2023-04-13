Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $147.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

