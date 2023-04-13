CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Cut to $90.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBRE Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $69.84 on Monday. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in CBRE Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

