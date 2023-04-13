Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 592,471 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 524,681 shares.The stock last traded at $31.37 and had previously closed at $30.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 4,765.59%. On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.