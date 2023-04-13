Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.75.

Shares of CVE stock traded down C$0.52 on Thursday, reaching C$23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,679,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.90 and a 12 month high of C$31.19.

In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,560.00. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Insiders bought 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

