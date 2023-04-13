Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($3.96) target price on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.28) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday.
Central Asia Metals Price Performance
Central Asia Metals stock traded up GBX 3.73 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 233.73 ($2.89). 894,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,273. The company has a market cap of £424.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,560.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 204 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 299 ($3.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 259.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.71.
Central Asia Metals Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Central Asia Metals
In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Mike Armitage purchased 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £20,001.60 ($24,769.78). 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Central Asia Metals
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.
