Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 ($3.96) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.28) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday.

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

Central Asia Metals stock traded up GBX 3.73 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 233.73 ($2.89). 894,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,273. The company has a market cap of £424.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,560.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 204 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 299 ($3.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 259.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.71.

Central Asia Metals Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Central Asia Metals

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.98%. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Mike Armitage purchased 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £20,001.60 ($24,769.78). 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

