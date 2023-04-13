Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CERE has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $81,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $73,521.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

