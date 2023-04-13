Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,851.25.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,695.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,614.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,540.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

