Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,377,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,801 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 121,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 597,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,446,000 after acquiring an additional 44,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 248,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 37,703 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

CSCO traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $50.49. 2,273,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,797,543. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.