Clean Yield Group Acquires Shares of 1,570 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 96,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.78. The company had a trading volume of 120,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,854. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.66. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $127.11.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

