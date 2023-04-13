Clean Yield Group Cuts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after acquiring an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,700,000 after acquiring an additional 450,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $27,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.20. The company had a trading volume of 406,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,829. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $105.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.