Clean Yield Group Decreases Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,531 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HR. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $737,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,210,000 after buying an additional 32,188,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,603,000 after buying an additional 21,986,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,956,000 after buying an additional 13,113,673 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13,965.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,154,000 after buying an additional 5,912,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HR. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 869,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,108. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 179.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,127.38%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.