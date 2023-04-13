Clean Yield Group Has $5.77 Million Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for 2.5% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in TELUS by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 291,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TU traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $21.16. 548,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,964. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 114.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

