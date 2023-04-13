Clean Yield Group Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Waste Management by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 105,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.11. 577,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,453. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.66.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

